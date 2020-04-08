Poll: More Americans Trust Trump Than Biden To Manage Coronavirus Crisis. Obama Trusted The Most

More Americans trust President Donald Trump to effectively manage the coronavirus crisis than former Vice President Joe Biden, a new poll published Wednesday shows.

The Politico poll found that 44% of voters said Trump would be a better leader, compared to 36% who said the same of Biden, the president’s likely general election opponent in November. However, the poll also found that more Americans would trust former President Barack Obama to handle the crisis than either Trump or Biden. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan. 21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

Fifty-two percent of Americans would prefer Obama compared to 38% who would prefer Trump, according to Politico’s survey. The other 10% did not have an opinion or were undecided. The poll was conducted between April 3-5, among 1,990 registered voters, and has a margin of error of roughly 2%. (RELATED: Why Trump’s Approval Ratings Are Currently High And How That Could Change)

The president has recently received some high marks in polling. Polls conducted late March by Gallup and The Washington Post found 49 percent of Americans approving of the job Trump is doing, his best approval numbers in his presidency.