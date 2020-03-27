Trump Approval Ratings Surge In Washington Post Poll

A plurality of Americans approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as president, a new poll from The Washington Post and ABC News shows.

The poll published Friday found that 48% of Americans approve of Trump, compared to 46% who disapprove. It is a five point uptick from a poll conducted by the Post and ABC last month, and the first time that Trump’s approval rating has been in the net positive in a poll conducted by the outlets. (RELATED: Trump Sends Letter To Governors Laying Out Plan To Relax Coronavirus Guidelines)

The poll also found that 51% of Americans approve of Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, while 45% disapprove. The poll was conducted between March 22-25 among 1,003 American adults. The President tweeted Friday that he thought his approval rating is even higher than what the latest poll found.

“Many polls are much better than this,” Trump said. “If it is the Fake News @washingtonpost, add 10 points!”

Thank you Byron. Many polls are much better than this. If it is the Fake News @washingtonpost, add 10 points! https://t.co/H5kBKNukT5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Recent polling has shown that Americans approve of the way Trump is handling this unprecedented public health crisis. The president enjoyed his highest approval ratings since entering office in a new Gallup Poll published earlier this week that found 49% of Americans approving of Trump, and 45% disapproving.