South Carolina AD Ray Tanner Thinks Football Players Could Be Allowed Back On Campus If The ‘Numbers Dictated’ Safety

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner thinks football players could be allowed on campus sooner than regular students.

At the moment, nobody knows if the college football season will happen as planned, and one of the big reasons why is nobody knows when players can get on campus to practice. With schools going online because of coronavirus, there’s no clear timeline. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the man running athletics for the Gamecocks thinks athletes can get on campus with students still banned if safety is guaranteed.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Tanner recently told The Athletic athletes could be allowed back on campus with regular students still banned “if in fact the numbers dictated that we were safe.”

I hope like hell Tanner’s theory turns out to be correct. I hope like hell there’s a scenario where football players are allowed to return early.

Of course, safety is paramount, but if it can be guaranteed, then I see no reason why football players couldn’t return for practice.

The sooner we get players back to practicing, the more likely we get our college football season as planned. The longer it gets pushed back, the more likely it is the season doesn’t happen as scheduled.

As a fan of the game, you’ll find nobody cheering hard for a win in the war against coronavirus.