NFL Draft Will Officially Be Held Virtually Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

The NFL has officially decided to hold the draft virtually amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Adam Schefter, teams were notified by the league Monday of the decision to hold the draft remotely.

The draft had been slated to start in Las Vegas April 23. Now, teams will hold it from remote locations of their choosing.

Now official: NFL now has informed teams it will do a virtual draft this year. GMs and HCs now will be drafting from their homes. pic.twitter.com/t2mbdjWvVZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2020

There it is, folks. We all saw it coming, and now the decision has officially been made by Roger Goodell and the people in charge.

All things considered, it’s 100% the correct call. There’s no point in dragging a ton of people to Las Vegas to do the draft.

The upsides simply don’t come close to outweighing the potential massive downsides of being in Las Vegas during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While I don’t usually praise league leadership, I think we can all agree Goodell made the correct call in this case. If the draft can move forward without needing to gather a large group of people, then that’s what should be done.

That’s the call the NFL made, and for once, I am in complete 100% agreement with Goodell.