Taiwan Baseball Season Will Open With Robotic Fans

The Rakuten Monkeys will use robotic fans in the stands for all of their home games during the season.

???? Robot fans being introduced by the Rakuten Monkeys for their @CPBL home games! “#NewTeammates“ CPBL regular season in Taiwan starts 11 April: https://t.co/WgaxEfjQi0 ????: Rakuten Monkeys pic.twitter.com/cPkQ7We3bM — WBSC ⚾???? (@WBSC) April 7, 2020

The Chinese Professional Baseball League, Taiwan’s professional baseball association, will open its season on April 11, but it will limit the amount of people available to attend games to 500. Local governments enacted the limit due to the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: League Reacts To Empty Ballparks On MLB Opening Day)

Players, umpires, media, league officials, and stadium staff are all included in the limit, meaning few fans will be able to attend. To solve the issue, the Monkeys introduced the robotic fans to “be the spectators and cheering section to help excite the game,” according to WBSC. The team has also nicknamed the robots “the tenth player on the field.”

Taiwan’s baseball league plans to open its season this weekend, with robot fans. https://t.co/HgnevxbirC — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) April 7, 2020

The robots will be present for every home game at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium and will be a feature of the national broadcast for the team.