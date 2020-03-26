League Reacts To Empty Ballparks On MLB Opening Day

Players and teams are reacting to no baseball on what was supposed to be MLB opening day.

The MLB is not hosting its annual seasonal opener Thursday due to the league suspending operations in hopes of fighting coronavirus. Instead, the league and all of its teams have done a “Opening Day at Home” where fans can watch reruns of some of the most popular games from previous seasons. Baseball players and fans chimed in on social media to show support for one another and America’s pastime. (RELATED: Pete Alonso Sends Personal Messages To Medical Professionals Battling Coronavirus)

Missing baseball and that opening day excitement. We will be back before we know it. Stay home and stay safe! #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/kf2ff2IA9N — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) March 26, 2020

Big name players like Aaron Judge shared their sympathies to fans while urging them to stay home and be safe. Budweiser brought some humor to twitter saying “The best part about #OpeningDayAtHome is that they don’t stop serving beer in the 7th inning on your couch.” Even Clark the Cub, mascot for the Chicago Cubs, posted a picture of himself enjoying the game at home.

The good thing about #OpeningDayAtHome is they don’t stop serving beer in the 7th inning on your couch. https://t.co/KC4SZNugXf — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) March 26, 2020

The New York Mets also retweeted a picture by Aldwin Sabio, an emergency room nurse that works in New York City. In the picture, Sabio drew a Mets logo onto his protective garments. There was also a video of him wearing a Jacob deGrom jersey over his protective gear.