Tom Brady Donates 750,000 Meals To Help Win The War Against Coronavirus

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has entered the war against coronavirus with a monster donation.

The six-time Super Bowl winner and his wife Gisele have donated 750,000 meals to the Tampa area during the crisis, according to Feeding Tampa Bay.

Brady is just the latest football star to get involved in the fight against coronavirus.

We welcome @TomBrady, @giseleofficial and their family to our community and thank them as they #StandwithFTB by providing 750,000 meals to support our children, families and seniors throughout the 10 – county region that we serve. RT to show gratitude to the Brady family! pic.twitter.com/nc2KlkqqCP — Feeding Tampa Bay (@FeedingTampaBay) April 8, 2020

Once again, the football world answers the call when the world asks for heroes during the war against coronavirus.

Tom Brady has six Super Bowl rings, dominates on the gridiron, is a great role model and now he’s providing 750,000 meals for people in need during this crisis.

If that’s not heroic, I don’t know what is.

Hopefully, Brady’s incredible gesture serves as an example for more and more people to get involved during the fight against coronavirus.

People are in desperate need for any assistance they can get, and Brady came through in a huge way.

Together, we’re going to win this war, and props to Brady for getting involved.