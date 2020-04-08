Tom Brady Says He And Bill Belichick Needed Each Other To Be Successful

Tom Brady opened up about his relationship with Bill Belichick during a Monday interview with Howard Stern, and his thoughts were pretty straight to the point.

The six-time Super Bowl champion left New England for the Buccaneers this offseason, and there has been a ton of debate about his relationship with his former head coach. In the eyes of the legendary quarterback, they needed each other to be successful. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brady said the following about his relationship with Bill Belichick and their success together, according to Barstool Sports:

I can’t do his job and he can’t do mine. Can I be successful without him, the same level of success? I don’t believe I would have been. But I feel the same vice versa. To have him allowed me to be the best I can be, so I’m grateful for that. I very much believe that he feels the same way about me, because we’ve expressed that to each other.

I think it’d be pretty damn hard to disagree with Brady’s assessment of the situation. Belichick and his former starting quarterback definitely needed each other.

Belichick runs the football team like a college program, is a strict disciplinarian and expects the absolute best out of everybody.

There’s no easy days with him, and he needs players who buy into that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 6, 2020 at 1:15pm PDT

No player bought into Belichick’s vision more than Brady over the past two decades. Seeing as how he plays the most important position in sports, it’s pretty damn integral to the Patriots success to have Brady slinging the rock.

If Brady and Belichick weren’t on the same page, the Pats wouldn’t have won six Super Bowls with the two of them. That’s just a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 8, 2020 at 5:50am PST

Now, Brady is onto the Bucs and we’ll see what he can do without his legendary former coach. If there’s one thing we know, you shouldn’t ever bet against Tom Brady.