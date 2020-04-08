Comedian Tracy Morgan Defends Trump, Says This Is The Time For Unity And Not ‘Blame’

Comedian Tracy Morgan came to the defense of President Donald Trump and said now is the time for unity and not “blame” during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The struggle is real,” the 51-year-old actor shared during his appearance on the “Today” show. The clip was noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday.

"Right now we're struggling," he added. "People want to criticize the president, but imagine being president of a country and half your country got sick. So it's difficult for him."

Morgan explained to the host, Hoda Kotb, "We've all got to pull together as people now. Now is not the time for blame and all these other things and anger. It's here now."

“We just got to be together,” “The Last O.G.” star shared. “We’ve got to all stay safe. Nobody wants to transmit it, nobody wants to attract it, nobody wants to get it. So let’s just stay safe and do the protocol that we have to do.”

At one point in the interview, the “Saturday Night Live” star talked about the heroes right now “fighting on the frontline” like first responders, police and firefighters during the pandemic and had nothing but praise for them.

“I’m very proud of them,” Tracy shared. “They are my heroes. Like I said, while we’re running out of the burning building, the firemen are running in.”