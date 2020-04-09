Are We Now A Nation Ruled By Faceless Bureaucrats?

On today’s podcast we talk with Liz Sheld, senior editor at American Greatness, about everything happening in the political world. From Bernie Sanders dropping out, to how horribly the pandemic models got it so wrong and just how awful the activists media has become, actively rooting against Hydroxychloroquine. It’s a fun and informative conversation.

Listen to the show:

(RELATED: ‘Bulls**t!’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Slams Trump Over ‘Asinine’ Leadership Based On Clip That Omits Half His Comments)

(RELATED: Snopes Gives NYT ‘Mostly False’ Rating Over Article About Trump And Hydroxychloroquine)

(RELATED: Comedian Tracy Morgan Defends Trump, Says This Is The Time For Unity And Not ‘Blame’)

Today’s podcast is sponsored by 100% organic CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive free shipping.

Please help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode: