Navy Corpsman Aboard USNS Comfort Tears Up Explaining Why New York Mission Is So Important To Her

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alexandria Agudelo struggled to keep her emotions in check as she explained why USNS Comfort’s New York relief mission was personal for her.

Agudelo made a “video diary” entry that was shared Thursday by the U.S. Navy along with the caption, “The true definition of service.”

WATCH:

The true definition of service. VIDEO DIARY: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alexandria Agudelo checks in from aboard the #USNavy hospital ship #USNSComfort while deployed to New York City in support of our nation’s #COVID19 response. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/WnQRr6i5Cq — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) April 9, 2020

Agudelo explained that her uncle, the person who had inspired her to join the military in the first place, had responded to 9/11 with the Comfort. (RELATED: USNS Comfort Cruises Into New York Harbor)

“This mission has been really special to me. My uncle actually responded to 9/11 with the Comfort, he was a firefighter in the Army at the time. And having this opportunity to be here and follow in his footsteps, someone that was the motivation for me joining the military has been pretty awesome,” Agudelo said, choking up as she recalled his service.

Agudelo concluded with a clear message to New Yorkers bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re here for you and you don’t have to be afraid anymore,” she said.