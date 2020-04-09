‘The Real Melania’ Is ‘Far More Interesting’: Prize-Winning Reporter Talks About First Lady Biography

Pulitzer prize-winning reporter with The Washington Post, Mary Jordan, opened up about her unauthorized biography of Melania Trump.

“The real Melania Trump is far more interesting than the image that many people have of her,” Jordan shared about her upcoming book, according to an ABC report in a piece published Wednesday. The book is titled, “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump.” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

“She [the first lady] is already gearing up for 2020 [presidential election], and she wants to win as much as her husband [President Donald Trump] does,” she added. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

Jordan, who started the book in 2015, looked into everything from Melania Knauss’ childhood in Slovenia to her modeling career and relationship with her husband.

The book draws upon more than 100 interviews and the author said she found the first lady to be more ambitious politically speaking, than people have been lead to believe.

“The picture is one of a woman who is savvy, steely, ambitious, deliberate, and who plays the long game,” a statement from Simon & Schuster read about the biography.

“With the help of key people who speak publicly for the first time and never before seen documents and tapes, ‘The Art of Her Deal’ paints a surprising portrait of a determined immigrant and the life she had before she met Donald Trump,” the statement added.

A spokesperson for the publisher said the White House declined Jordan’s request to speak with Melania for the book or to respond to written questions. The unauthorized bio of FLOTUS hits shelves June 16.