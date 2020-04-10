‘You Will Win Easily’: Trump Jokes About Asking Fauci To Run Against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

President Donald Trump joked about asking Dr. Anthony Fauci to move to New York and run against Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a Friday press briefing.
President Trump is asked about if he’ll listen to his experts if they say the country can’t open on May 1:
I have great respect for these people… I told Tony Fauci, why don’t you move to New York, run against AOC, you will win easily. He decided he’s not going to do that.” pic.twitter.com/dzubOOyVxd
Trump’s joke came during the same press briefing where he announced the coronavirus death toll in the U.S. is expected to be “substantially lower” than 100,000. The initial estimate put mortality somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000. (RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says Trump Took Coronavirus Seriously ‘From The Beginning’)
Fauci announced yesterday that he expected a toll of roughly 60,000 if Americans stick to current distancing guidelines.
