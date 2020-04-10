US

‘You Will Win Easily’: Trump Jokes About Asking Fauci To Run Against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
Font Size:

President Donald Trump joked about asking Dr. Anthony Fauci to move to New York and run against Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a Friday press briefing.

Trump’s joke came during the same press briefing where he announced the coronavirus death toll in the U.S. is expected to be “substantially lower” than 100,000. The initial estimate put mortality somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000. (RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says Trump Took Coronavirus Seriously ‘From The Beginning’)

Fauci announced yesterday that he expected a toll of roughly 60,000 if Americans stick to current distancing guidelines.

WATCH:

Trump Adviser Says COVID-19 Pandemic Will End ‘Relatively Soon,’ Urges Americans To Remain Strong

New York COVID-19 Survivor Shares His Story

EXCLUSIVE: All Your Coronavirus Questions Answered