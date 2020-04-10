‘You Will Win Easily’: Trump Jokes About Asking Fauci To Run Against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

President Donald Trump joked about asking Dr. Anthony Fauci to move to New York and run against Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a Friday press briefing.

President Trump is asked about if he’ll listen to his experts if they say the country can’t open on May 1:

I have great respect for these people… I told Tony Fauci, why don’t you move to New York, run against AOC, you will win easily. He decided he’s not going to do that.” pic.twitter.com/dzubOOyVxd

— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 10, 2020