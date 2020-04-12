Melania Trump Takes Easter Egg Roll Traditions Virtual With A Reading From ‘The Little Rabbit’

First Lady Melania Trump did her best Sunday to keep the White House Easter traditions alive, sharing a video in which she read “The Little Rabbit” aloud.

“Happy Easter! While I am not able to read to children during the #WHEasterEggRoll, I would still like to honor the annual tradition & share a reading from one of my favorite Easter’s books – ‘The Little Rabbit,'” she tweeted. (RELATED: White House Easter Egg Roll Canceled ‘Out Of An Abundance Of Caution’)

Happy Easter! While I am not able to read to children during the #WHEasterEggRoll, I would still like to honor the annual tradition & share a reading from one of my favorite Easter’s books – “The Little Rabbit” pic.twitter.com/2DsU6uRvdM — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 12, 2020

What would have been the 142nd annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in previous years, first ladies — and others within the president’s family and administration — have stepped up to read traditional Easter stories and other kids books to the children who attend the festivities.

Easter Egg Roll Reading Nook: – First Lady Melania Trump

– Sec and Mrs Pompeo

– Sec Wilkie

– EPA Administrator Wheeler

– Counselor Kellyanne Conway

– Press Sec Sarah Sanders

– Gen Joseph Keith Kellogg, Jr.

– Surgeon Gen Jerome Adams

– Asst Sec Frank Brogan #EasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/q64P597g4D — WH Easter Egg Roll (@wheastereggroll) April 19, 2019

The reveal of Melania’s 2020 commemorative Easter egg also went digital for the first time in history because of coronavirus concerns.