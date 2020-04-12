Melania Trump Takes Easter Egg Roll Traditions Virtual With A Reading From ‘The Little Rabbit’

Politics

First Lady Melania Trump did her best Sunday to keep the White House Easter traditions alive, sharing a video in which she read “The Little Rabbit” aloud.

“Happy Easter! While I am not able to read to children during the #WHEasterEggRoll, I would still like to honor the annual tradition & share a reading from one of my favorite Easter’s books – ‘The Little Rabbit,'” she tweeted. (RELATED: White House Easter Egg Roll Canceled ‘Out Of An Abundance Of Caution’)

What would have been the 142nd annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in previous years, first ladies — and others within the president’s family and administration — have stepped up to read traditional Easter stories and other kids books to the children who attend the festivities.

First lady Laura Bush reads "Tom Rabbit" to children attending the Easter Egg Roll at the White House, April 1, 2002. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Jenna Bush, the daughter of U.S. President George W. Bush, enacts one of the monster characters of the book "Where the Wild Things Are" during her book reading for children at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 24, 2008. The traditional White House event dates back to 1878. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. President Barack Obama reads the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" alongside first lady Michelle Obama during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. first lady Melania Trump reads "The Wonderful Things You Will Be" by Emily Winfield Martin, during the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

The reveal of Melania’s 2020 commemorative Easter egg also went digital for the first time in history because of coronavirus concerns.