Melania Trump Takes Easter Egg Roll Traditions Virtual With A Reading From ‘The Little Rabbit’

First Lady Melania Trump did her best Sunday to keep the White House Easter traditions alive, sharing a video in which she read “The Little Rabbit” aloud.
“Happy Easter! While I am not able to read to children during the #WHEasterEggRoll, I would still like to honor the annual tradition & share a reading from one of my favorite Easter’s books – ‘The Little Rabbit,'” she tweeted. (RELATED: White House Easter Egg Roll Canceled ‘Out Of An Abundance Of Caution’)
Happy Easter! While I am not able to read to children during the #WHEasterEggRoll, I would still like to honor the annual tradition & share a reading from one of my favorite Easter’s books – “The Little Rabbit” pic.twitter.com/2DsU6uRvdM
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 12, 2020
What would have been the 142nd annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in previous years, first ladies — and others within the president’s family and administration — have stepped up to read traditional Easter stories and other kids books to the children who attend the festivities.
Easter Egg Roll Reading Nook:
– First Lady Melania Trump
– Sec and Mrs Pompeo
– Sec Wilkie
– EPA Administrator Wheeler
– Counselor Kellyanne Conway
– Press Sec Sarah Sanders
– Gen Joseph Keith Kellogg, Jr.
– Surgeon Gen Jerome Adams
– Asst Sec Frank Brogan #EasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/q64P597g4D
— WH Easter Egg Roll (@wheastereggroll) April 19, 2019
The reveal of Melania’s 2020 commemorative Easter egg also went digital for the first time in history because of coronavirus concerns.