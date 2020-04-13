Trump Retweets Call To Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci After CNN Interview

President Donald Trump retweeted a post Sunday night that called for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s lead adviser on the White House coronavirus task force.

“Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could’ve saved more lives,” former Republican California congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine tweeted. “Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US public at large. Time to #FireFauci…”

“Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape,” the president caption the retweeted post. “I banned China long before people spoke up.”

Trump and Lorraine were responding to an interview Fauci conducted earlier Sunday on CNN in which the doctor said lives could have been saved if social distancing guidelines went into effect earlier. Fauci did not deny reports that he and other health officials advised the president to implement those guidelines in February. (RELATED: People Are Starting To Question The Accuracy Of The White House’s Coronavirus Model)