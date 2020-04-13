HBO Releases Behind The Scenes Look At The Latest ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’

HBO has dropped an awesome inside look at the latest “Westworld” episode “Genre.”

The fifth episode of season three aired Sunday night, and everything seems to be on the table. Dolores wants to unleash chaos, and Serac wants to maintain order at all costs. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

Throughout the episode, we had some pretty epic moments, including an action sequence that takes place with Caleb tripping on drugs.

Watch the behind the scenes look at the episode below.

The entire sequence of Caleb slipping in and out of his drug fueled high as bullets were flying was some next level stuff.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s not a huge deal, but it was a hell of an experience for the viewers.

It’s been a ton of fun to watch HBO and everybody involved with “Westworld” change things now that we’re outside of the park.

There’s a lot more high tech stuff. Obviously, we had some of that in the first two seasons, but it was mostly a western theme.

Now, that’s all in the past, and high tech is the dominating theme now.

Now, we prepare for episode six Sunday night on HBO. It should be a hell of a fun time.