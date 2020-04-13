Matthew McConaughey Drops Epic Video About Bounty Hunting Coronavirus, Encourages People To Wear A Mask

Matthew McConaughey dropped an epic video Monday morning to help aid in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Hollywood star posted a Twitter video as a man bounty hunting the coronavirus, and encouraged people to make and wear masks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also challenged his viewers to make “the most badass” mask possible. Watch the awesome video below.

Matthew McConaughey has been absolutely incredible during these trying times of the coronavirus. The man is leading the fight.

He’s been the most vocal voice in all of Hollywood when it comes to making smart decisions and doing whatever is necessary to win the war.

The “True Detective” star has also given some speeches that will have you ready to run through a damn wall to win the war against the coronavirus.

The dude just radiates positivity in everything he does, and that’s exactly what we need right now as we fight the coronavirus.

Keep up the great work, McConaughey. The world needs positive leaders right now, and nobody is doing better than him.