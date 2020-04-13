POLL: 61.7% Of People Think Nick Saban Is A Better Football Coach Than Dabo Swinney

A majority of people think Alabama’s Nick Saban is a better coach than Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

There’s no real debate about whether or not Saban and Swinney are the two best coaches in college football at the moment. Their accomplishments speak for themselves, but I wanted to find out who people thought was the top dog. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In order to stoke a little debate during the absence of sports, I tweeted a poll asking people to vote on who they thought was the better coach.

Of the 1,586 voters, 61.7% voted for the Alabama Crimson Tide coach. Swinney received 38.3% of the votes.

Who is the better football coach: Alabama’s Nick Saban or Clemson’s Dabo Swinney? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 11, 2020

I think these results make sense. Swinney is a lot younger than Saban, and still has a very long road ahead of him.

Yes, he’s won two national titles in the past few years, and he’s made Clemson as good as any program in the history of college football.

Still, he hasn’t done enough on paper to overtake Saban as the best coach in America. Saban has won six national titles, dominates the SEC and churns out NFL players every year.

Saban’s ability to consistently dominate at a high level is second to none. Even in a down year like this past season for the Tide, they still went 11-2 and beat Michigan in a bowl game.

Now, if Swinney is able to rattle off a few more national titles in the coming seasons, then this conversation will start to look a lot different.

I have no doubt the Clemson head coach has the potential to be remembered as the greatest coach ever. He’s just not there yet, but he’s certainly on his way to catching Saban.

