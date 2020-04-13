EXCLUSIVE: Spring Breaker Explains Her Viral Coronavirus Video In Miami

Shelby Cordell who is featured in a viral video of spring breakers partying in Miami, Florida, opens up about her decision to travel despite the warnings after receiving harsh backlash.

“I will be the first to admit that I was uneducated on the severity of coronavirus at the time of leaving Indiana to go to Miami,” Cordell said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill. (REALTED: EXCLUSIVE: Lara Trump Unloads On Media’s Double-Standard For Press Briefings — ‘It’s Un-American’.)

Cordell went on to say that she has received very nasty direct messages on social media including one from someone who told her to “kill” herself.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang