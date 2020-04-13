Will A Spring Football League Ever Work After The XFL Shuts Down?

It looks like a spring pro football league won’t be happening anytime soon after the XFL shut down.

The XFL called it quits Friday after the coronavirus pandemic ended the season at the halfway point. Vince McMahon decided he’d seen enough — he packed up and went home. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the fact resources poured into the games and the TV deals with Fox and ESPN, it couldn’t withstand the crisis.

Given that fact, I find it hard to believe we’ll see another shot at pro football in the spring anytime soon. The XFL and AAF both didn’t make it through one season.

Granted, the AAF folded because of pure incompetence and the XFL folded because of a pandemic nobody saw coming.

I find it really hard to believe anybody will want to sink hundreds of millions of dollars, which would be the necessary amount, into another football league.

The crazy thing is I think the appetite is there for football in the spring. The XFL was moving the needle, people were buying tickets and people were going to games.

It’s a bit surprising they’re not even going to take a shot at 2021, but McMahon has made his call. If the XFL couldn’t survive with all the money and power attached to it, then I don’t see how any league ever could.

Who is going to risk the cash to possibly follow in the footsteps of the XFL and AAF? Unfortunately, it looks like football in the spring will continue to be a dream instead of a concrete reality.

Hopefully, at some point down the road, the power brokers involved give it another shot. I got a taste, and now I want more.