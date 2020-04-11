XFL Sends Epic Viral Tweet After The League Shuts Down

The XFL had an awesome tweet after the league closed down Friday.

The official Twitter account for the spring football league tweeted a video of Jake Gyllenhaal kissing a crowd goodbye following operations being suspended.

They didn’t even caption the Tweet. The video says it all without having to say a word. Give it a watch below.

Yeah, that about sums it up for everybody. I’m sitting here on a beautiful Saturday morning, and I still can’t believe the XFL is over.

It feels like just yesterday we were all getting juiced up and ready to roll for years of spring football from Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck.

Now, the whole thing is over because of coronavirus.

The XFL had so much momentum, was doing so well and people were excited about it. It looked like we were finally going to get spring football.

Then, the league came crashing down before anybody even realized what had happened. It was a hell of a ride while it lasted.

Thanks for the memories. Now excuse me while I go cry.