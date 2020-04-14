‘I Never Said It. I Never Meant It’: Chris Cuomo Walks Back His Commentary About Hating His CNN Gig

CNN’s Chris Cuomo walked back comments about hating his job just one day after making them, saying that he “never said it” and “never meant it” Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cuomo trashed his job during a rant on his recorded Sirius XM radio show “Let’s Get After It” Monday. The CNN host said that his novel coronavirus diagnosis has caused him to rethink his life and that he doesn’t “like” what he does for work. The rant was first reported by the NY Post.

“It’s not true,” Cuomo said Tuesday according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I never said it. I never meant it.” (RELATED: ‘Beating Me Like A Pinata’: Chris Cuomo Says Chills From Coronavirus Fever Left Him With A Chipped Tooth)

“I have never been in a better position, professionally, than I am in right now. They’ve [CNN] been so good. They’ve been so supportive of me in ways I could never have imagined. … I’ve never had a group of people professionally care about me the way they have shown. I’ll never be able to repay them, but I’ll try hard to do so. I’ve never been more grateful. I’ve never been on a better team.”

.@CNN‘s Chris Cuomo went on a rant today about how having the coronavirus has made him reconsider his life. He said he doesn’t like what he does, that it isn’t worth his time and even ranted about a “jackass, loser, fat tire biker”:https://t.co/ctHzceHlO1 pic.twitter.com/btHJRu41nI — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) April 14, 2020

Cuomo also said that he recently signed a “long-term” contract before the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cuomo did note that he gets frustrated doing his job, but reiterated his new commentary about loving where he is and what he does.

“I love where I am,” Cuomo said. “I love what I do. That doesn’t mean it isn’t frustrating. I don’t think it’s ever mattered more than it has during that administration.”

The 49-year-old then reportedly bashed The NY Post and CBS News for covering his Monday comments. Cuomo added that the media probably wouldn’t cover his Tuesday walk back.

“Nobody will pick up what I’m saying right now because it doesn’t fuel anything negative or provocative, so they won’t pick it up, which will be making my point,” Cuomo said according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cuomo’s comments Tuesday stand in stark contrast to his previous segment where he bashed a “jackass, loser, fat tire biker” and said that being able to say what he wants to people is more important “than making millions of dollars a year.”

“Well, I don’t like what I do, professionally, I’ve decided … I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship, I don’t think it’s worth my time anymore,” Cuomo previously said in the recorded Sirius XM episode.