REPORT: XFL Is For Sale During The Bankruptcy Process

The XFL is reportedly for sale.

According to Austin Karp, the failed spring football league is for sale after filing for bankruptcy. The league shut down after the coronavirus crisis ended the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

An XFL source tells me the league is in fact for sale as part of bankruptcy process. XFL still intends to return all ticket funds to fans (as @BenFischerSBJ reported Friday). — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) April 13, 2020

If there was one thing I ever wanted to pool all my money together with the boys to buy, it’s the XFL. I have no idea how bankruptcy sales work, but it’s worth a shot, right?

You think the XFL was wild with Vince McMahon running the show? Just wait until you see what the XFL looks like when I’m in control.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XFL (@xfl) on Mar 26, 2020 at 9:27am PDT

Of course, I might not have enough cash to even do it, but I’d be foolish to not find out. I’ve always wanted to own a pro sports team.

Why settle for that when I can own an entire league?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XFL (@xfl) on Mar 9, 2020 at 8:44am PDT

In all seriousness, it’s a damn shame the XFL folded before the season even ended. It was a ton of fun, and it looked like Vince McMahon had finally made spring football work.

Then, coronavirus ended the entire thing before we even knew what happened. It was fun while it lasted. It’s also probably pretty safe to say spring football is done as an idea for a long time.

If Vince McMahon couldn’t get it to work, then I’m not sure anybody can.