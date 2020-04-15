Why Coronavirus Is Waking Up The World To China’s Communist Regime

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is facing new waves of criticism from across the globe due to its handling of the coronavirus pandemic that began in China, and that skepticism could become the new normal.

President Donald Trump announced funding cuts to the World Health Organization (WHO) over its “China-centric” messaging Tuesday, and Japan is offering billions for its companies to drop their dealings in China. Members of British Parliament have also criticized China’s “misinformation” on the disease.

Here are the three main reasons global powers are beginning to treat China with fresh skepticism.

Falsifying Data:

The U.S. intelligence community had concluded by mid-March that the Chinese government was falsifying its data on both the number of cases and deaths coronavirus was causing in the country.

Leader Xi Jinping’s regime put out official numbers saying roughly 2,500 people had died of the coronavirus during the outbreak in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. Evidence uncovered later suggests the true number of deaths is more than 40,000.

Just one of the city’s eight mortuaries received shipments of 5,000 urns over the course of two days during the crisis to carry ashes of the deceased, according to the publication Shanghaiist. (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Restructures Campaign Into Meals Effort For Kentuckians Affected By Coronavirus)

The mortuary reportedly released urns at a rate of 500 per day until April 4. Starting with the first confirmed delivery on March 26 and including the city’s seven other mortuaries, this would put the total at roughly 40,000 urns.

Cutting against China’s low official numbers further is the constant use of city furnaces to cremate the dead. The city’s 84 furnaces were in 24-hour use for weeks during the outbreak, according to the Washington Post.

China has also excluded asymptomatic cases of coronavirus from its official tally. Asymptomatic people are a major factor in spreading the disease, and ignoring them likely contributed to the quick spread of COVID-19.

Censoring Whistleblowers:

China has been widely criticized for suppressing news of coronavirus during the early days of its outbreak in Wuhan. While Chinese government officials were aware of the threat, it ultimately fell to whistleblowing doctors to be the first to direct public attention to the disease.

One of those whistleblowers was Dr. Li Wenliang, a 35-year-old physician who worked at Wuhan Central Hospital and later succumbed to the virus.

U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr opened up on China’s censorship efforts on Twitter, listing nearly a dozen names of people who have either disappeared or been “berated into silence” for criticizing the regime’s handling of the virus.

Great! First, I would like to speak with Dr. AI Fen. She worked at Wuhan Central Hospital and tried to sound the alarm on the virus. Could you un-disappear her so we could speak?https://t.co/yvxGSKSEk9 https://t.co/mbL08cR4tW — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 10, 2020

“First, I would like to speak with Dr. AI Fen. She worked at Wuhan Central Hospital and tried to sound the alarm on the virus. Could you un-disappear her so we could speak?” Carr said.

The Chinese government has also reportedly imposed restrictions on studies into the origins of coronavirus.

The WHO On A Leash:

The World Health Organization has parroted China’s numbers and praised its response to coronavirus throughout the early stages of the outbreak in Wuhan until it was officially declared a pandemic in March.

The latest TDS talking point is that the @WHO is actually the good guy in all this. A quick trip down memory lane for how @WHO has pushed Chinese propaganda about #coronavirus for months. https://t.co/mxfr3MkYDt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 7, 2020

Trump has put U.S. funding to the WHO on hold over its response, pointing out that the U.S. donates up to $500 million to the organization annually compared to China’s roughly $40 million.

The organization’s head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, won his post after receiving a lobbying push from the Chinese government, and has pushed back on skepticism toward China. Dr. Bruce Aylward, one of Adhanom’s senior advisers, has also gone out of his way to praise China’s response to coronavirus. (RELATED: Top WHO Official Won Election With China’s Help)

He led a WHO “fact-finding” mission to the country in February and accepted China’s numbers without skepticism, saying the country had successfully flattened the curve on the pandemic with minimum reliance on draconian measures. Footage has shown Chinese police welding people’s doors shut and flying drones near sidewalks telling people to return to their homes.

“They actually changed the course of a respiratory-borne outbreak without a vaccine, which was extraordinary,” Aylward told NPR at the time. “China has 31 provinces, thousands of cities, and it was only a few cities where they took those draconian measures. In the vast majority of them, they … really went back to fundamentals of public health.”

U.S. politicians have called for the ouster of Adhanom and some form of retaliation toward China. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley introduced legislation Monday that would allow U.S. citizens to sue the Chinese government for damages incurred by coronavirus. It would also establish a State Department task force to lead an international investigation into the CCP and explore how to “compel” compensation from Xi’s regime. (RELATED: US Ramps Up Crackdown On China’s Spying Efforts During Coronavirus)

“There is overwhelming evidence that the Chinese Communist Party’s lies, deceit, and incompetence caused COVID-19 to transform from a local disease outbreak into a global pandemic,” Hawley said in a statement. “We need an international investigation to learn the full extent of the damage the CCP has inflicted on the world and then we need to empower Americans and other victims around the world to recover damages. The CCP unleashed this pandemic. They must be held accountable to their victims.”

But the Trump administration has not matched Hawley’s tone completely, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying “now is not the time for retribution” regarding China. Pompeo did say, however, that the U.S. would be looking into China’s handling of the coronavirus once the pandemic has passed.