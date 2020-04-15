Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari Drops In On Zoom Meeting To Talk About His Dog

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari did his best to raise some spirits in a recent video.

In a Twitter video posted by TJ Beisner, the legendary basketball coach dropped in on a Zoom meeting for incoming Kentucky freshmen.

What did he have to talk about? He wanted everybody to see his dog! Watch the heartwarming video below.

Quarantine Cal update: Surprising incoming @universityofky students on Zoom and talking puppies. pic.twitter.com/9j2H2vic5Y — TJ Beisner (@tjbeisner) April 14, 2020

Now, I obviously am no fan of John Calipari. I don’t think that’s a secret at all. He’s one of the biggest villains in the sport.

Yet, even a man with a heart of stone has to admit the video above is pretty damn cool. He’s the most famous man in the state of Kentucky, and he’s just chilling on Zoom talking about his dog.

“We may have a summer, we may not have a summer…but I fully expect us to be playing basketball in November.” @UKCoachCalipari on with me earlier https://t.co/qfx9BlwCl4 pic.twitter.com/HAeKhLe9Rb — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 2, 2020

We all need ways to pass the time during isolation from the coronavirus, and Calipari’s strategy is to chat with incoming students.

Honestly, I don’t hate it. I don’t hate it at all, and it’s probably the coolest thing to happen to those students in a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@kentuckymbb) on Apr 7, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

Props to Calipari. Now, let’s all watch the greatest video on YouTube and walk down memory lane of Wisconsin beating Kentucky.

