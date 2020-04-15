Pornhub Launches ‘Scrubhub’ To Encourage People To Wash Their Hands During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Pornhub is continuing to aid in the fight against coronavirus, and has now launched a website to educate people on hand washing.

According to Decider, Pornhub launched the nudity free website ScrubHub.tv (I give it a PG/PG-13 ratings) to encourage people to wash their hands and maintain good hygiene.

Pornhub has officially launched Scrubhub, a safe for work parody site dedicated to just handwashing: https://t.co/C78uFyxF2Z pic.twitter.com/sUJLY0jxq2 — Decider (@decider) April 15, 2020

During the coronavirus pandemic, people should be washing their hands regularly in order to stay safe, and Pornhub isn't letting people forget that fact.

The company also already donated medical masks and made some premium content free during the crisis.

Pornhub Donates 50,000 Masks To Medical Workers https://t.co/xbCRnWfkLW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2020

Say whatever you want about porn, but I think we can all agree that safety is the number one priority during this pandemic.

Whether your parents, friends, the government or Pornhub is encouraging you to wash your hands, it's advice worth taking.

We need all the help we can get, and the adult entertainment industry certainly hasn’t been left out of the fight. Friend of the company and former nurse Kendra Lust donated enough food to feed an entire Michigan hospital staff.

The most pizza’s i ever ordered lol 🙂 and not even for me!! Enough food tonight for every unit at a local hospital .. the doctors & nurses are working so hard with not enough please make sure to show your appreciation for healthcare workers❤️ from a former Nurse #NurseStrong pic.twitter.com/3v0vki76B9 — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) April 2, 2020

Together, we’re going to win this war and get back to normal. Do your part to stay safe, keep your hands clean and make good decisions!