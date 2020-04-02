Kendra Lust Feeds Every Unit At Michigan Hospital To Help Win The War On Coronavirus

Adult film legend Kendra Lust pulled off an amazing gesture for hospital workers in Michigan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lust, who is a former nurse, ordered enough pizza and breadsticks from Little Caesars to feed 19 units as the war against coronavirus rages on. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the picture tweeted by Lust, there appears to be roughly 100 boxes of pizza.

The most pizza’s i ever ordered lol 🙂 and not even for me!! Enough food tonight for every unit at a local hospital .. the doctors & nurses are working so hard with not enough please make sure to show your appreciation for healthcare workers❤️ from a former Nurse #NurseStrong pic.twitter.com/3v0vki76B9 — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) April 2, 2020

Once again, we have another incredible example of people coming together to help those in need. This is a great example of the kind of person Lust is.

When the world needed a hero, she answered the call without hesitation by sending food to those on the front lines of this war against coronavirus.

I’m happy to call her a friend of the company.

Every little thing helps during this crisis. I don’t care whether you like porn or not. Just like I said when Pornhub donated all those masks in New York, we’re in this fight together.

Every little thing donated provides ammunition to help win this war. Lust went above and beyond to do her part to help win this war.

Hopefully, more and more people follow the examples set by so many different people over the past several weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendra Lust™ (@kendralust) on Dec 30, 2019 at 12:29pm PST

Major shoutout to Kendra for helping win this war. It was a gesture that I’m sure had a huge impact on those touched by it. Now, let’s win this damn war.