Rihanna Sends Ventilator To Her Father After He Contracts Coronavirus

Musician Rihanna took care of her father after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Ronald Fenty, 66, opened up about the way his superstar daughter took care of him in an interview first published Thursday by The Sun.

“My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day,” Fenty said. “I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”

“I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever,” he added. “I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly.”

Fenty also encouraged the public to obey stay-at-home orders calling coronavirus a “serious situation.”

"I want everybody to stay home," Fenty said. "This is a serious situation. More serious than people realize. Please stay home."

Besides helping out her father, Rihanna has donated to the community in an attempt to help.

Rihanna recently partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to create a fund to help domestic violence victims during quarantine.

“In L.A. County, as overall homicides have declined, the number of women slain has steadily risen. Having partnered previously on projects, CLF and Dorsey knew that swift action was required and decided to address the issue together,” a statement released said.

“Although they are starting in Los Angeles, victims of domestic violence exist all across the world, so this is just the beginning,” the statement continued.