‘Trump Is Killing Us’ Message Projected Onto Washington, D.C. Buildings

A video posted Tuesday night to Twitter shows the message “Trump Is Killing Us,” among other slogans, being projected onto buildings in Washington, D.C.
The projection, apparently created by D.C.-based artist Robin Bell, shows the message, “WE ARE OBLIGED TO BE OUTRAGED,” alongside the “TRUMP IS KILLING US” message. The slogans “CHANGE THE SYSTEM” and “NEVER FORGET” also appear.
WE ARE OBLIGED TO BE OUTRAGED projection in Washington DC 4-14-2020 pic.twitter.com/g97BL93Tr6
— robin bell (@bellvisuals) April 15, 2020
The artist, who recently did an interview with American University Radio, has been making these coronavirus-related projections for a little while, with other messages being, “TRUMP VIRUS” and “WHERE ARE THE TESTS.” It’s unclear where in the city the “TRUMP IS KILLING US” projection took place Tuesday, but Bell has previously projected against an apartment building in Adams Morgan.
D.C. has not been as badly hit by the virus as New York City, but the coronavirus is continuing to spread in the nation’s capital.
Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday that the city would extend its stay-at-home order to May 15. (RELATED: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Says One Of Her Staffers Died Of Coronavirus)