Canadian Government Gave Nearly $1 Million To Wuhan Virus Center For Joint Project After COVID-19 Outbreak

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Canadian government provided $828,046 CAD for a joint research venture with the Wuhan Institute of Virology as part of a wider coronavirus research grant.
The laboratory is at the epicenter of the coronavirus controversy, where it allegedly studies the world’s most dangerous pathogens.
In collaboration with the University of Alberta and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the research is meant to address “the urgent need of rapid point-of-care diagnostics of COVID-19”, according to recent government documents, last updated March 16, 2020 at the time of this publication.
The funding, which was launched February 10, 2020, was initiated a few weeks after the first concession by the Chinese government of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus on January 21, 2020. This was right around the time WHO Chief allegedly stated the virus could be “controlled easily.”
The research, which documents mention primarily “focuses on developing two complementary techniques to be performed on-site and in resource-limited settings, in support of rapid diagnosis of COVID-19,” is being lead by the Chinese team members of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with the official text reading “Our team members in Wuhan who currently perform the standard diagnostic tests will lead this effort,” as reported by Canadian outlets.