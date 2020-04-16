Lane Kiffin Says Talking About Football Without Fans Is ‘A Waste Of Time’

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin thinks the season won’t happen if fans aren’t allowed in.

One of the biggest debates in the country right now is whether or not fans will be allowed into sporting events anytime soon. In Kiffin’s eyes, games won’t happen at all if fans can’t come. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The head coach of the Rebels said the following during an interview with WNML-FM, according to Saturday Down South:

I think that’s a waste of time in my opinion, that conversation. If it’s not safe for people to be around people, you’re not going to play football. You can’t have 120 kids on one sideline around each other. Probably 250 people when it comes to all the staff and student managers. It’s not going to happen.

This is not the kind of stuff I want to be hearing out of one of the most notable coaches in all of America. I don’t want to be hearing this at all.

We’re all in agreement that not having fans in the stadiums will suck, but I also think most people agree that the games happening without fans is better than nothing.

Yet, Kiffin does raise a fair point. If it’s not safe for fans, then how is it safe for a couple hundred people to crowd together and hit each other?

It’s a question worth asking, and I’m not sure I know the answer. What I do know is that we need to figure out a way to make sure the games happen.

Hopefully, we’ll be watching Kiffin lead the Rebels through the SEC in the fall, and the virus becomes a thing of distant memory.

If not, fans are going to be incredibly upset and disappointed.