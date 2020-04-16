Latest ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’ Had 766,000 Live Viewers On HBO

The latest episode of “Westworld” continued the show’s steady ratings for season three Sunday night on HBO.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, “Genre” had 766,000 live viewers, which is in the ballpark of the four episodes that aired previously in season three. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

To be clear, these numbers don’t reflect streaming data, and that makes up a huge part of HBO’s audience.

Through five episodes of the hit HBO show, the ratings have more or less held steady. There have been a couple that bumped up a little. Overall, “Westworld” is holding strong.

HBO’s real strength lies in the streaming data, which hasn’t been released at this time. I have no doubt the numbers for season three of “Westworld” will be huge.

After all, people are stuck at home isolating from coronavirus. People have literally nothing to do other than binge watch their favorite shows.

Also, if you haven’t already started “Westworld,” I’d seriously suggest that you do ASAP. It’s without a doubt one of the greatest shows ever made, and season three has been incredibly strong.

Is it a little annoying we’re five episodes in and William has appeared once? Yes, but I have a feeling we’re going to be seeing the iconic character a lot down the stretch.

Tune in Sunday night for episode six. It should be a fun ride!