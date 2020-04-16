Alcohol Being Restricted During The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Be Seen As Nothing Less Than An Act Of War

Alcohol being restricted during the coronavirus pandemic should be viewed as an act of war against people who love freedom.

The World Health Organization is apparently hellbent on telling people alcohol isn't the solution to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization wrote on its website that "any relaxation of regulations or their enforcement should be avoided."

I have a simple message for the WHO, and you can see it below.

I am a peace loving man. I love peace, tranquility and all that other hippy garbage about just loving life and avoiding conflicts.

However, there are some bridges that can’t be crossed, lines that must be drawn in the sand and fights that must be had.

If there was ever a red line worth enforcing, taking away my beer would be it. I will fight a million wars on a million fronts before I let anybody tell me I can’t drink a beer.

We’re in the middle of a pandemic, folks! Respect the crisis and let us drink! Even Stephen A. Smith thinks it’s not the worst time to spark up a joint.

Not something I’d say at this moment in time, bro. The way things are going, I can’t blame anyone for anything LEGAL they do right now https://t.co/hn7tWTaRc9 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 8, 2020

Even though I am a peace loving man, I will go Clint Eastwood in a heartbeat in order to save our alcohol supply.

What is the point of winning the war against coronavirus if we can’t even drink beer?

For this if you wonder if I still have access to beer, I can promise you don’t have to worry. I’m all stocked up and ready to go. pic.twitter.com/3BqNTATY36 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 20, 2020

Man your battle stations, gentlemen. The war might be here before we know it. Sincerely, the WHO can get the hell out of here with this garbage.

Now, please excuse me while I go crack open a few cold ones.