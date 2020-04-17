Seth Rogen Admits He’s Smoked A ‘Truly Ungodly Amount Of Weed’ In Quarantine

Comedian Seth Rogen admitted he has smoked a ton of marijuana during his quarantine.

Rogen, who is quarantined with his wife Lauren Miller, detailed his activities in quarantine during an appearance Thursday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“We are not all in this together because this has not been that bad for me,” Rogen told Kimmel about getting through the isolation of quarantine. “I have kind of been self-isolating since 2009.”

“Doing a ton of pottery and ceramics,” the comedian said when asked what he’s been doing to pass the time. “I’ve smoked a truly ungodly amount of weed.”

Rogen said he’s thankful marijuana is considered an essential service “because for [him] it truly is essential.” (RELATED: Seth Rogen Crashes Zoom Class In Awesome Viral Video)

The “Superbad” star said that quarantine is “truly not that bad” because he doesn’t have kids.

“The fact that I have no kids is making this truly not that bad,” he told Kimmel. “I will be lying alone on my death bed having not talked to anyone in 15 years and I’ll be like, ‘It was worth it for the coronavirus s**t.'”

Rogen is such a legend. He’s sitting at home making pottery and smoking weed without a care in the world. The comedian is definitely doing social distancing right. All you have to do is find something to keep you occupied and then don’t leave your house.

I’m impressed.