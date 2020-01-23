Seth Rogen Will Make ‘Fear Agent’ For Amazon

Seth Rogen will be bringing “Fear Agent” to Amazon.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that Rogen, Matt Tolmach, and David F. Sandberg would be working together to bring the comic series written by Rick Remender to Amazon for the viewers.

THR added the following details on the project:

The logline is thus: Interstellar invaders. Time travel. Clones of clones of clones, and lots of whiskey. Whether he’s battling the scourge of space, going back in time to stop the alien invasion that changed Earth forever, or winning his ex-wife back, there’s nothing that Heath Huston won’t do to try to right the wrongs and gets his family back. He is, after all, the last Fear Agent.

Right off the bat, I don’t know anything about this comic series. I’d never even heard of it before reading the report from THR. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Having said that, I’m very interested in what I’m seeing. Time travel? Check. Clones? Check. Whiskey? Check. Alien invasion? Check. An ex-lover? Check.

It seems to check all the boxes necessary to entertain us all. Add in the fact Seth Rogen is involved, and I find it hard to believe it won’t be worth watching.

After all, has Rogen ever made anything bad? I don’t think so. Some of his projects are certainly better than others, but the man knows how to make entertaining content.

That’s just a fact.

At the very least, I’m willing to give anything Seth Rogen is involved with a chance. If it doesn’t work out, then it doesn’t work out, but I’m not writing it off without giving it a shot.

There is no set release date yet for “Fear Agent.” Make sure to keep checking back for more updates when we have them.