‘Fire Fauci!’ — Anti-Lockdown Protesters Erupt At Texas State Capitol

Daily Caller edit. Twitter video screenshots: mannyNYT

Justin Caruso Contributor
Some protesters demonstrating at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday are demanding the state be reopened and Dr. Anthony Fauci be fired.

“Fire Fauci!” a group of people chanted. A Trump flag and Texas state flags are visible in the crowd.

“Let us work! Let us work!” was another chant shouted by the protesters.

The rally, called “You Can’t Close America,” is just the latest in a number of protests taking part in state capitols across the nation.

Protests have broken out in North Carolina, Virginia, Michigan, and several other states.

People take part in a protest for “Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine” at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on April 15, 2020. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump appeared to show support to the protesters in a series of tweets Friday, where he called for states to be “liberated.”

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA,” LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA” all appeared in tweets sent by the president.

Trump announced federal guidelines this week for reopening the country.