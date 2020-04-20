Will Virtual Relationships Survive After Coronavirus? Here’s How The Pandemic Is Changing The Dating Landscape

Zach Schleien, one of the co-founders of the dating app Filter Off, joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss virtual dating in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
“People are just alone, they’re feeling lonely and they want a connection,” said Schleien.
Like other dating apps, Schleien says his dating app has also seen a significant increase in users during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cassidy Explains What May Have Caused The Exploding Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Louisiana.)
He went on to say that his app is ‘catfish-proof,’ because people actually are using video to connect rather than posting photos which can easily be ran through photoshop and filters to enhance a person’s looks.
