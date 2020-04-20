Gwyneth Paltrow Facing Backlash After Donating Oscars Dress She Called Just ‘Okay’ For Coronavirus Relief

Gwyneth Paltrow is facing a backlash after announcing she’s donating an Oscars dress she once called just “okay” for coronavirus relief efforts.

It all started after the 47-year-old actress posted a picture of the hand-beaded silver Calvin Klein dress she wore to the 72nd Academy Awards in 2000 on Instagram and captioned her post, “In an effort to focus on organizations providing food assistance, I have joined the #allinchallenge which is raising money for @mealsonwheelsamerica, @nokidhungry, @wckitchen, @feedingamerica and @americasfoodfund.”

"I am donating a dress I wore to the Oscars (and that holds great sentimental value!) which I will personally hand to you over a cup of tea or a glass of wine," she added. "Go to allinchallenge.com to bid as 100% of funds will go to help Americans currently experiencing food insecurity. I love you @garyvee for being part of this. I now challenge @drewbarrymore @camerondiaz and @lakebell."

Shortly after, people started commenting about what a joke it was for her to share one of her "worst dresses," per Page Six in a piece published Monday.

“The first is the Calvin Klein,” Paltrow once shared. “It’s an okay dress but not Oscars material. I chose it because I wanted to disappear that year.”

“Bid on a dress. Are you joking. Just help people. I can not applaud you,” one fan wrote. “My uncle has started a covid challenge to GIVE to people in need. And you are talking about auctioning an old Calvin dress right now. Wake up!!”

Another user responded, “The dress you said was one of your worst, wasn’t Oscars worthy, and that you wore because you want to disappear that year?”

“Mmmmm she said in an interview that this one and a McQueen dress were her worst dresses,” another replied.

“Donate money not a dress you ‘can’t’ wear anymore,” one person suggested.

But there were those that came to the superstar’s defense and called it the “perfect choice.”

“Lovely generous donation,” one follower wrote.

Another person shared that it was “so nice” of Paltrow to give away something sentimental to help people.