Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Her ‘Sex Life’ Since Moving In With Husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her “sex life” or lack thereof since she finally moved in with her husband Brad Falchuk over the summer.

"So our sex life is over," the 47-year-old actress shared with Harper's Bazaar magazine in a piece published Tuesday about the couple's decision to cohabit after tying the knot in September of 2018.

"I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people," she added. "One of my best friends was like, 'That is my dream. Don't ever move in.'"

Paltrow continued, while explaining that despite that, the pair are actively trying to keep preserving the mystery.

“I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life,” the actress shared. “So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.”

The Marvel star and the “Glee” co-creator first met in 2010 and then again a few years later when she did a guest spot on Falchuk’s TV series.

And for Brad, he said there are days he can’t believe he’s married to the “Iron Man” actress.

“There’s a public Gwyneth Paltrow, and there are all these ideas about who that is,” Falchuk explained. “And the reality is, the real Gwyneth Paltrow is so much more amazing, so much more than that, and that’s the one that I keep getting struck by and can’t believe I’m married to.”

“All that curiosity and humility and non-judgment and desire for growth, and openness and excitement about the world,” he added. “It’s like, well, when that’s your wife, how do you not have the same approach?”