Khloé Kardashian Has Been Buying Groceries For The Elderly During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian has been spending time buying groceries for the elderly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Khloé has been showing up to local Trader Joe’s and Ralphs grocery stores during the hours allotted for elderly shoppers and buying their groceries for them, according to a report published Saturday by TMZ.

Khloé also helped out the staff at the local grocery stores. She reportedly purchased roughly 200 gift cards for staffers to be able to feed their own families.

Khloé isn’t the first “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star to help out during this public health crisis. Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have both contributed to the front lines during the pandemic.

Jenner donated $1 million to her OBGYN in order to help pay for protective gear, including respirator masks. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner To Donate $1 Million For Masks, Protective Gear During Coronavirus Pandemic)

“One of my patients, a beautiful Living Anegl just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes,” her doctor confirmed on Instagram at the time.

Kim donated $1 million from her SKIMS shapewear brand to help combat coronavirus. She has been donating to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program.