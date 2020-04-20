Broadway Star Nick Cordero’s Wife Reveals It ‘Was Life Or Leg, And We Had To Choose Life’ After Amputation

Broadway star Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed that it came down to “life or leg” after amputation of her husband’s right leg.

“It came down to a point where honestly where it was life or leg, and we had to choose life.” Kloots shared with the “Today” show in a clip posted Monday after amputation of the star’s leg due to complications from COVID-19. “I choose life.” The clip was noted by Toofab.com.

Broadway actor Nick Cordero is in a medically induced coma in a Los Angeles hospital. Over the weekend, surgeons had to amputate his right leg after complications to COVID-19. @KathyParkNBC spoke to his wife. pic.twitter.com/nYWrX3v58b — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 20, 2020

The 41-year-old star remains currently in a medically induced coma in a Los Angeles hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus at the end of March. He was first diagnosed with pneumonia after having “trouble breathing.”

Cordero took two tests which both came back negative for COVID-19, but on the third one he tested positive for the coronavirus. Two weeks later complications arose and he had to be put on a breathing machine.

"They put the ECMO machine in him to save his life," Kloots shared. "It was literally to save his life, and it did, thank God. And sometimes the repercussion of putting that machine on can cause some blood issues, and it did with his leg."

At one point, Amanda talked about how being able to connect with people through social media at this time has been how she has been “getting through this,” while getting emotional.

“People I don’t even know, all over the world, are joining me everyday at 3pm to sing his songs so that he can hear us,” she added.

Cordero and Kloots started dating in 2014 and later married, per the Daily Mail. The two also have a 10-month old son.