Ohio State Releases Chilling Football Video Set To Dr. Seuss’ ‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go’

Ohio State recently dropped an epic video to boost morale during the war against coronavirus.

The Buckeyes released a video set to Dr. Seuss’ famous “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” story, and it featured plenty of chilling football flashbacks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They captioned it, “Wherever you are, know that we’ll all be back together in the same place when the time is right. Stay safe. Stay positive.”

Give it a watch below.

I don’t care if you cheer for the Buckeyes or not. I hate Ohio State with every ounce of my soul. Trust me, I get not liking OSU more than the average person.

Still, whether you’re a fan of the Buckeyes or not, you have to admit that video was awesome. It’s exactly what America needed right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:51am PST

We’re in wild and crazy times. We’re in a time period that nobody could have ever envisioned as we fight against coronavirus.

Yet, we’ll eventually come out on the other side of this war stronger than ever, and we need to remember we can do literally anything as Americans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Feb 20, 2020 at 7:06am PST

As much as it pains me to give props to OSU, that was a hell of a video. Now, let’s get back to winning this war!