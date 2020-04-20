Ohio State Releases Chilling Football Video Set To Dr. Seuss’ ‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go’

Ohio State recently dropped an epic video to boost morale during the war against coronavirus.
The Buckeyes released a video set to Dr. Seuss' famous "Oh, the Places You'll Go" story, and it featured plenty of chilling football flashbacks.
They captioned it, “Wherever you are, know that we’ll all be back together in the same place when the time is right. Stay safe. Stay positive.”
I don’t care if you cheer for the Buckeyes or not. I hate Ohio State with every ounce of my soul. Trust me, I get not liking OSU more than the average person.
Still, whether you’re a fan of the Buckeyes or not, you have to admit that video was awesome. It’s exactly what America needed right now.
We’re in wild and crazy times. We’re in a time period that nobody could have ever envisioned as we fight against coronavirus.
Yet, we’ll eventually come out on the other side of this war stronger than ever, and we need to remember we can do literally anything as Americans.
As much as it pains me to give props to OSU, that was a hell of a video. Now, let’s get back to winning this war!
Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus.
Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020