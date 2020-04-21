Kirk Herbstreit Says Jonathan Taylor Will ‘Have A Great Future’ In The NFL

ESPN star Kirk Herbstreit thinks Jonathan Taylor has a very bright NFL future.

The former Wisconsin Badgers running back is the best player at his position in the draft, but not everybody is sold on him. Yet, the face of college football on ESPN is confident Taylor will do very well at the highest level of football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Herbstreit said the following during a call with the media about Taylor’s future, according to 247Sports:

I’m a believer in the personality…he’s the epitome of class. I’ve never seen a guy be so productive and be so questioned. All I know is, when I watch him he runs away from people. He grew as a receiver. At the combine he ran for a 4.39. He nearly had three 2,000 yard seasons. I don’t know what else he can do. People doubt him. I think he’ll find ways to stay hungry and he’ll have a great future.

I 100% agree with Herbstreit, and I’m not just saying that because I’m a Wisconsin man. I’m saying it because it’s 100% true.

Anybody with eyes can tell that Taylor is going to be a mega-star in the NFL. First, he has all the physical tools you want in a running back.

He’s fast, big, strong, tough to tackle and the tape proves all of that to be true.

Secondly, Taylor has the intangibles that you simply can’t teach. His vision, patience, understanding of the game, ability to read a defense and intelligence are things that you either have or you don’t.

The former Wisconsin superstar has all of them in spades. From an intelligence standpoint, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a running back like him.

Now, he’ll learn his NFL landing spot in a few days. I’ll be shocked if he isn’t picked in the first round Thursday. No matter where he goes, I have complete and total confidence in Taylor’s ability to win in the NFL.