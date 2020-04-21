Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reach Out To Queen Elizabeth II On Her Birthday And There Was A Surprise Guest

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reached out to Queen Elizabeth II on her birthday Tuesday via video chat and the surprise guest was their son, Archie.

Sources told People magazine, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a video call with the leader in honor of the monarch’s 94th birthday. The former royal couple’s son Archie, who turns 1 May 6, even joined in on the fun. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

The couple made the call from their home in Los Angeles where they now live after officially stepping down from their senior duty roles to live “financially independent.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William also celebrated the queen’s birthday on social media with a sweet post on the royal household’s Instagram.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!” the royals captioned the post, along with a great picture of the monarch. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The queen is reportedly doing very little on her birthday as she continues to self-isolate with her husband Prince Phillip at Windsor Castle during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the report:

Queen Elizabeth scaled down her birthday celebrations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The monarch has requested that there be no special gun salutes to mark her birthday, which is usually celebrated with army cannons being fired in some of the Royal Parks in central London and elsewhere. It is thought that it’s the first time in her reign that the salutes have not taken place.

In March, the former “Suits” actress and Harry managed to get in some quality time with the monarch during their last round of royal engagements in the United Kingdom when they joined her for a Sunday church service.

“It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church,” a source told the outlet. “It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other.”