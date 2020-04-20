Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Will Have ‘Zero Engagement’ With British Tabloids Due To Their ‘Distorted’ And ‘False’ Stories

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they will have “zero engagement” with several British tabloids due to their “distorted” and “false” stories.

In letters addressed to editors of The Sun, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they won’t “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion,” per Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

The letter, released Monday by the former royal's representative, went on to state that stories based on "salacious gossip" have disrupted the lives of acquaintances and strangers alike.

It also made it clear the former "Suits" actress and Harry will have "zero engagement" with the newspapers, but says the couple "believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy."

It all comes after the former duke and duchess shocked the world when they announced in January plans to step down from their senior royal duties and live “financially independent.”

Not long after, Queen Elizabeth II released them of their duties and declared they were “no longer working members of the Royal Family.” The end of their senior roles became official March 31.

Last week, video surfaced of the couple in casual attire and donning face masks as they delivered charity melas in Los Angeles where they reportedly live now after moving from Canada in March.