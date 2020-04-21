REPORT: Derek Jeter Will Stop Being Paid Miami Marlins Salary During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter has reportedly decided to stop accepting his salary during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN, the legendary former Yankees player is forgoing his $5 million salary during the crisis caused by the virus.

ESPN also reported that Jeter informed members of the baseball operation that they’ll be paid through at least the end of May.

This is just the latest sign of how badly coronavirus has impacted sports. Jeter owns part of the team, and isn’t accepting his salary anymore.

As a leader, it’s important to lead from the front and not from the back. The belt is getting tighter for everybody, and Jeter isn’t reportedly taking a penny for the time being.

Of course, Jeter made more than $266 million in contract money during his playing days with the New York Yankees. Something tells me he saved a lot of it.

If there was anybody involved with the Marlins who can afford to miss a few paychecks, it’s probably Derek Jeter.

Yet, he still should be applauded for leading from the front during the war against coronavirus. Hopefully, the season will get underway sooner than later. America needs it badly.