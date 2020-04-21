REVIEW: ‘The Plot Against America’ Concludes With Incredibly Strong Finale

“The Plot Against America” ended its run Monday night on HBO.

Despite the fact I almost gave up on the alternate history show with Charles Lindbergh as president after two episodes, I’m very glad I didn’t. Most shows start strong and then falter down the stretch. They load up early fastballs and tire out with each passing episode. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

“The Plot Against America” did the exact opposite. It started off incredibly slow, and then brought the heat in the later episodes.

Entering the finale, tensions were as high as ever between supporters of Charles Lindbergh and the Jewish community. I won’t spoil the ending, but I didn’t look to see if it differed from the book. It did, but I still think it was an incredibly strong finale.

It was dark, tense, kept me on the edge of my seat and I really didn’t see it coming. One thing is crystal clear to me.

I highly doubt there’s a season two of “The Plot Against America” coming. It seemed like the door was being kept open, but I think we can shut it after the finale. You’ll understand what I mean once you see it.

The final episode was also the best. There were no preachy or any cringe moments pushing a message. It was simply wildly entertaining.

If you haven’t seen “The Plot Against America,” I suggest giving it a shot. The first couple episodes are the worst. By the finale, I was thoroughly enjoying it!

P.S.: For those of you who have seen it, let us know what you thought about the ending in the comments. I’d be curious to see if you agree with the explanation given on Lindbergh’s motivations.