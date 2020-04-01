Watch The Promo For Episode 4 Of ‘The Plot Against America’

HBO has dropped the preview for the new episode of “The Plot Against America.”
We’re three episodes into the mini-series and it looks like things will only get crazier in episode four. In the short promo, it appears that the government is looking at a “permanent migration of Jewish families” and a high-ranking Nazi official is visiting America. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Cranks Up The Mystery Of Charlotte Hale In The New Episode ‘The Absence of Field’)
Give the preview a watch below.
I’ve been a bit middle of the road on “The Plot Against America,” but I actually thought episode three was the best one we’ve had so far.
Is the show a bit preachy and over-the-top? Yes. There’s no question about that at all. There are certainly some cringe moments where the writers are trying to force a bit too much.
At the same time, I’m enjoying watching this alternate history universe unfold with Charles Lindbergh as the president.
I have no idea how the series will end, but I think I’ve watched enough where I’m now committed through the end.
I almost gave up after the second episode. I almost threw in the towel, but I’m glad I didn’t.
Make sure to tune in Monday night on HBO for the fourth episode of “The Plot Against America.”