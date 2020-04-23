Elton John Postpones Remaining Tour Dates For 2020 Due To Coronavirus

Musician Elton John has postponed the remaining tour dates of his 2020 “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

John made the announcement on his personal Twitter account. The postponement comes after the singer originally postponed the tour dates from March through the beginning of May. The tour is set to be rescheduled for sometime in 2021.

“It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from May 22 through July 8,” the statement provided by John said. “Previously postponed performances were from March 26 through May 2, 2020.” (RELATED: Coronavirus Leaves Biggest Recording Artists With No Payday As 2020 Tours Are Postponed)

“This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus [COVID-19],” the statement added.

All 2020 tickets will be honored during the rescheduled dates, according to the statement.

This just absolutely sucks. Summer is pretty much completely cancelled. All of the big music tours are completely postponed and the music festivals have been pushed to the fall. Although, I’m not even sure there will be able to be music festivals in the fall at this rate.

The least they could do is release new music during this time to give us all something to look forward to.