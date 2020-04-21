Jon Bon Jovi Cancels All Of 2020 Tour Dates Due To COVID-19

Musician Jon Bon Jovi has canceled all 2020 tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will be given a full refund so they can use it to buy groceries or other needs during this time, according to a statement made by the band.

“Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer,” the statement said. “Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries. These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together.” (RELATED: Coronavirus Leaves Biggest Recording Artists With No Payday As 2020 Tours Are Postponed)

Bon Jovi is proving he truly is a national treasure by paying attention to what his fans might need right now. So many of these concert tours have been postponed, which leaves fans without their money they dropped on tickets.

Bon Jovi is giving the fans their money back so they can pay for things now, and when he inevitably reschedules his tour, they can buy new tickets then.

Bon Jovi’s newest album, “Bon Jovi 2020,” is set to release May 15. The tour was set to kick off in June.